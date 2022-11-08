Local turnout is expected to be high today as voters head to the polls for state and federal offices.
Polls are open today for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those who are voting by mail-in or absentee ballot must have their ballot at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, by 8 p.m.
There will be access to the courthouse today for voters who are delivering their ballot in person. The voter may only deliver their own ballot in person.
Leaders of Crawford County’s Democratic and Republican parties both are forecasting a 40 percent or more turnout of registered voters.
“I think people are very invested in all of the races,” said Lindsey Scott, chair of the Crawford County Democratic Committee. “I think voters on both sides are motivated.”
Jody Leech, chair of the Crawford County Republican Party, agrees.
“There’s a lot of interest in what is on the ballot,” Leech said.
Both Scott and Leech expect voter participation in the county to be 40 percent or higher.
They say it’s due to primarily to the race for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats that’s up for election.
The race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz has drawn national interest.
“It’s a lot of Democratic core issues for voters,” Scott said. “It’s choice (on abortion). Whether voters want to continue to stimulate family spending and (forgiveness) on student loans.”
“Definitely the U.S. Senate race,” Leech said of what’s fueling interest locally. “It’s close now. It’s a toss-up.”
In addition to the U.S. Senate seat, voters also will select who will be the representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th District seat in Congress.
At the state level, voters will choose a governor and lieutenant governor; state senator for the 50th Senatorial District; and depending on where they reside in the county, a representative for either the 6th, 64th or 65th District in the General Assembly
Crawford County remains part of three state House districts, but they now are 6th, 64th and 65th due to redistricting based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
Redistricting is required every 10 years following a federal census to keep legislative districts as equal in population as possible due to population shifts.
In Crawford County, redistricting resulted in the 6th District now encompassing the Meadville and Cochranton areas and all of western Crawford County; the 64th District has the Titusville area in the southeastern part of the county; and the 65th District has northcentral and northeastern Crawford County including Cambridge Springs and Saegertown.
For U.S. Senate, the choices on the ballot are John Fetterman, Democratic; Mehmet Oz, Republican; Erik Gerhardt, Libertarian; Richard L. Weiss, Green Party; and Daniel Wassemer, Keystone.
For governor and lieutenant governor, the choices are: Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis, Democratic; Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lews Delrosso, Republican; Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster, Libertarian; Christina Digiulio and Michael Bagdes-Canning, Green Party; Joe Soloski and Nicole Shultz, Keystone.
For Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District, the choices are Dan Pastore, Democratic, and Mike Kelly, Republican. Kelly is the incumbent representative.
For the Pennsylvania 50th Senatorial District, the choices are Rianna Czech, Democratic, and Michele Brooks, Republican. Brooks is the incumbent senator.
For the Pennsylvania 6th District in the General Assembly, the choices are Nerissa Galt, Democratic, and Brad Roae, Republican. Roae is the incumbent representative.
For both the 64th District and the 65th District in the General Assembly, there is only one name on the ballot in each race.
R. Lee James, a Republican and the incumbent in the 64th District, and Kathy Rapp, a Republican and the incumbent in the 65th District, both are unopposed.
The Democratic Party has no candidate on the ballot in either the 64th District or 65th District race.
