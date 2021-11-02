Voters will cast ballots for multiple statewide and local judicial candidates as well as local government and school boards across Pennsylvania as the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
At the county and local level, voters will choose county, school board and local officials including mayors and city and borough council members, township supervisors, magisterial district judges and precinct election officials.
Today's election is a historic one for Meadville as voters are poised to elect the first female mayor in the city's history.
There are judicial races for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court plus, in the county, there is a Crawford County Common Pleas Court judgeship up for election as well as three magisterial district judges.
In addition, there are judicial retention elections — both statewide and in the county. In a retention vote, voters only decide whether to retain a judge on the court for another term.
In countywide races, Crawford countians will vote for treasurer, clerk of courts and for a new judge.
Only one candidate is on the ballot for each of those offices — Christine Krzysiak, a Republican, is unopposed for another four-year term as treasurer. So is Patricia Wetherbee, a Republican, for the clerk of courts post. Francis Schultz is the lone candidate for Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Schultz, the county's current elected district attorney, was the only candidate to file for the judicial post in the May primary. It became vacant with the retirement of then-President Judge Anthony Vardaro. As a judicial candidate, Schultz was eligible to cross-file for both the Democratic and Republican nominations for the post in the May primary. He won both the Democratic and Republican primaries.
Meanwhile, Crawford County President Judge John Spataro is up for retention for another 10-year term on county court.
Voters in the Meadville, Titusville and Linesville areas also will vote on magisterial district judges. Samuel Pendolino is the lone candidate for Meadville while Amy Nicols is the only candidate for Titusville and Adam Stallard is the lone candidate for Linesville. All three have cross-filed and Pendolino and Nicols are incumbents. Stallard is seeking to succeed Rita Marwood, who is retiring.
Voters in Meadville will choose a mayor and two members of City Council.
In the race for mayor, Jaime Kinder, a Democrat, is the lone candidate on the ballot. However, Marcy Kantz launched a formal write-in campaign for mayor in late July. Both women are business owners in Meadville and first-time candidates. Whomever is elected would be the first elected female mayor in Meadville's history.
In the race for City Council, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless, both Democrats, and James Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner, both Republicans, are vying for two seats. Myers is a newcomer and Harkless ran for council in 2019, but lost in the Democratic primary that year. Roha is an incumbent while Mangilo Bittner is a former member.
There are contested races on the ballot for seats on both the PENNCREST and Conneaut school boards.
In PENNCREST, Theresa Jean Croll, Mathew A. Vogt, Robert Gulick, Bryan Lynch and Robert H. Johnston Jr. are the five candidates seeking one of the four four-year terms on the ballot. Croll, Gulick, Lynch and Johnston currently are on the board. Croll, Vogt and Lynch each won nominations from both Democratic and Republican parties in the May primary while Gulick won a Democratic nomination and Johnston a Republican nomination.
In Conneaut, candidates are elected by region.
In Region 1, Ashlee N. Luke, a Democrat, is going against Ryan E. Klink, a Republican, in vying for one four-year seat. Both are newcomers to the board.
In Region 2, Dorothy Luckock, Nicole Mead and John Burnham are the three candidates seeking two seats up for election. Luckock won both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary while Mead won a Democratic nomination and Burnham a Republican nomination. Both Luckock and Burnham are incumbents.
In Crawford Central, there are no contested races on the ballot. Jan A. Feleppa, Holly Chatman, Elyse Palmer and Ryan Pickering are the four candidates on the ballot for four seats. Each won both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary.
