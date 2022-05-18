No major election problems were reported at any of the county’s 68 polling precincts during Tuesday’s primary election.
According to the Crawford County Board of Elections, there was a problem with one of the voting machines not functioning properly at Venango Township’s precinct as polls opened, but it was switched out.
Both Christopher Soff, chairman of the board, and Jessalyn McFarland, director of the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services, said no other problems were reported.
Also, turnout in the county was at more than 32 percent, based on figures from the Board of Elections.
Unofficial totals show 15,076 ballots were cast out of a total of 45,990 registered Democratic and Republican voters in the county. That works out to 32.78 percent of eligible voters casting ballots.
Unofficial totals show Democrats had a 26.98 percent turnout with 4,383 out of 16,246 registered Democrats in the county voting. Unofficial totals show Republicans had a 35.95 percent turnout with 10,693 out of 29,744 registered Republicans in the county voting.
