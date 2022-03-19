Like voters across Pennsylvania, Crawford County’s registered voters will cast ballots in the May 17 primary.
Up for electing this year will be nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Congressional representative, U.S. Senate and members of the state House and Senate.
All of Crawford County remains in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives; and all the county remains part of 50th District in the state Senate.
Until midweek, however, there still was some uncertainty as to who would be representing those voters in Harrisburg.
The state Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared that up when it said maps drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission were “in compliance with the mandates of the Pennsylvania Constitution and the United States Constitution.”
The commission is a five-member panel composed of Pennsylvania’s top legislative leaders and an independent chair. Those maps were challenged by nine separate parties including lawmakers, former elected officials, and private citizens. Required every 10 years following the U.S. Census, redistricting is done in order to keep all legislative districts as equal in population as possible due to shifts in population.
Now that the dust has settled, some county voters might find they are now in a different state House district than they were when they voted in 2020.
Starting this election, Crawford County remains part of three different state House districts, but instead of 6th, 17th and 65th, the districts now are 6th, 64th and 65th with redrawn boundaries.
In Crawford County, redistricting has resulted in the 6th District area now encompassing the Meadville and Cochranton areas and all of western Crawford County; the 64th District has the Titusville area and southeastern part of Crawford County; and the 65th District has north central and northeastern Crawford County including Cambridge Springs and Saegertown.
Brad Roae, a Republican from East Mead Township and the incumbent in 6th District, has announced his re-election bid for the seat. There is expected to be a race in the primary as Zach Norwood of Meadville also is seeking the Republican Party’s nomination.
No Democratic Party candidate has declared for the 6th District seat as of yet.
R. Lee James, a Republican from Oil City, is the incumbent in the 64th District. No Republican or Democratic candidates have yet to declare for the 64th District seat.
Kathy Rapp, a Republican from Warren and the incumbent in the 65th District, is seeking re-election. No other Republican or Democratic candidates have yet declared.
Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the county’s election board, says Crawford County will be ready for the May 17 primary, but it will be a challenge.
“We can start to create a ballot, but there’s no way to finish creating a ballot until sometime after March 28,” Soff said. “We don’t know who is running yet.”
That’s because March 28 is the deadline for potential candidates for the state House and Senate and state committee people to file nomination papers. Also, March 31 is the last day for candidates who filed nomination papers to withdraw their candidacies while April 4 is the deadline to file objections to nomination petitions.
“We will be ready undoubtedly,” Soff said. “The issue is always that the state and the courts have made our jobs more difficult — not just our jobs, but the jobs of every election board and election office throughout the Commonwealth.
State House
Boundaries and numbers for the three Pennsylvania House districts that represent Crawford County have changed for the 2022 election. Those elected in 2022 will take office in January 2023.
6th District
In Crawford County, the city of Meadville; boroughs of Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Conneautville, Linesville and Springboro and townships of Beaver, Conneaut, East Fairfield, East Fallowfield, East Mead, Fairfield, Greenwood, Hayfield, North Shenango, Pine, Randolph, Sadsbury, South Shenango, Spring, Summerhill, Summit, Union, Vernon, Wayne, West Fallowfield, West Mead and West Shenango.
In Erie County, the boroughs of Albion and Cranesville and the townships of Conneaut, Elk Creek and Springfield.
64th District
In Crawford County, the city of Titusville; the boroughs of Hydetown and Townville; and the township of Oil Creek, Rome, Steuben and Troy plus all of Venango County.
65th District
In Crawford County, the boroughs of Blooming Valley, Cambridge Springs, Centerville, Saegertown, Spartansburg, Venango and Woodcock; and the townships of Athens, Bloomfield, Cambridge, Cussewago, Richmond, Rockdale, Sparta, Venango and Woodcock plus all of both Forest and Warren counties.
State senate
50th District
All of both Crawford and Mercer counties. Part of Lawrence County, the city of New Castle; the boroughs of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J., South New Castle and Volant; and the townships of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Scott, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Taylor, Union, Washington and Wilmington.