Ballot positions for two races in the May 16 primary will be redrawn Monday because of clerical errors.
The Crawford County Board of Elections held a public drawing of ballot positions for all contested races for Democratic and Republican nominations on Wednesday at the county courthouse in Meadville
However, due to clerical errors following the drawing, the Board of Elections publicly will redrawn ballot positions at noon Monday in the assembly room at the courthouse in two races. Ballot positions will be redrawn for all Republican candidates for four-year terms on Crawford Central School Board; and all Democratic candidates for four-year terms on Hydetown Borough Council.
In the Republican race for four-year terms on the Crawford Central School Board, the name of Bonnie Murphy was left off the list on the Republican ballot. Murphy’s name was included on the Democratic ballot. Murphy had cross-filed for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
In the Democratic race for four-year terms on Hydetown Borough Council, the name of Craig Farrar was left off the list and Jack Donovan, a Republican, was misidentified as a Democrat. The ballot position redraw will be between Democrats Farrar and Randolph Winkleman.
Jessalyn McFarland, director of Voter Services, said all the candidates in both the Republican race for Crawford Central School Board four-year terms and Hydetown Borough Council have been notified of the public redraw.
