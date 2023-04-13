The Crawford County Board of Elections has set times for public pre-canvass and canvass of ballots for the May primary.
Board members voted Wednesday to hold a public pre-canvass, or opening of only the outer envelopes of the mail-in and absentee ballots, May 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
The canvass, or counting of those votes, which is opening of the secrecy envelope containing the actual mail-in or absentee ballot, won’t take place until after 8 p.m. that day, when polls are closed. The canvass will be from 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room. It will continue the next day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and continue daily at those hours until finished.
Those who vote by machine at precincts will have their choices counted May 16 after 8 p.m. when precinct counts are turned in at the office.
The Board of Elections also set official tabulators and alternate vote tabulators for the May 16 primary.
Tabulators will be John Christopher Soff, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Christine Krzysiak. Soff and Weiderspahn, two county commissioners, and Krzysiak, the county treasurer, comprise this year’s election board; however, none are on the ballot. Alternate tabulators are Samantha Travis, Jennifer McCarl and Marlo Urey.
Official tabulation, or count of the vote, will begin at 9 a.m. May 19 at the courthouse and continue daily until completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.