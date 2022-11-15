The Crawford County Board of Elections spent Monday ruling on 154 provisional ballots cast by in-person voters at polling stations on Election Day as it moves on today to official tabulation of the vote.
About half of the total provisional ballots weren’t accepted — the biggest reason was the voter not being registered to vote.
There were 56 provisional ballots rejected as the voter was not registered. Another seven provisional ballots were rejected as the voter was registered to vote in a different county.
Three other provisional ballots cast Tuesday were rejected by the board. Those three voters had voted by either mail-in or absentee ballot and the ballot already had been noted as received by the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services.
The Board of Elections unanimously voted to accept provisional ballots from all six voters who had used Allegheny College’s corporate address of 520 N. Main St., Meadville, for their registration. The six votes were from Meadville’s 1st Ward, 1st precinct.
Last week, the Board of Elections had posted a sign in Meadville’s 1st Ward, 1st Precinct for Tuesday’s election that those using the 520 N. Main St. address would be required to vote by provisional ballot.
Voter registration in Pennsylvania does require a residential address, said Christopher Soff, chairman of the Board of Elections.
However, it became a non-issue Monday during a review of the county’s provisional ballots.
“The fact that they (the six voters) are registered that way and the state had accepted that, we felt it appropriate to accept those,” Soff said Monday.
The board has completed adjudication of all mail-in and absentee ballots with write-in votes, including military and overseas ones received so far, Soff said.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
Today is the last day for military and overseas ballots to be accepted. Thirty-three military and overseas ballots have been received so far, Soff said.
Any military and overseas ballots that arrive by today will be adjudicated as needed and added into official tabulation totals, he said.
Official tabulation is expected to begin this morning at 9 in the Assembly Room in the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park in Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.