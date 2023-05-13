Crawford County Board of Elections meets at 2:30 p.m. Monday to appoint poll workers needed to fill in at selected precincts.
The board meets at the Crawford County Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Several poll workers still are needed in the county to help conduct Tuesday’s primary, according to Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the Board of Elections.
Those interested in serving as a poll worker are asked to contact the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services after 8:30 a.m. Monday at (814) 333-7307.
