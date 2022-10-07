Crawford County voters using mail-in or absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election need to follow the ballot’s instructions carefully — or their ballot may not be counted.
Already close to 5,000 such ballots from registered voters have been sent out by the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services for the upcoming election.
Some of those returned have an incorrect date on the back of the return envelope, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said, reciting five examples of incorrect dates at Wednesday’s public work session of county commissioners. Soff serves as chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Pennsylvania courts have ruled that each of the state’s 67 counties may adopt its own policy about allowing a voter to cure, or fix, a mail-in or absentee ballot that may have no signature or the incorrect date on the back of the return envelope.
“Crawford County’s policy is that if something is in error on the back of that envelope and we have a phone number for you, we will call you one time,” Soff said. “We’ll leave a message (or) talk to you — one time and you have an opportunity to cure that ballot.”
Failure to follow the directions properly potentially may invalidate the voter’s ballot.
“I encourage people to focus on what you’re doing and make sure you follow those two simple instructions as it relates to that return envelope,” Soff continued. “There are two simple instructions: just sign the back with your name and put — it even says — ‘today’s date.’
“Put the correct information, so we don’t have to notify you,” Soff added. “And you as the voter don’t run the risk of having your vote not count. Because if it’s incorrectly dated, or not dated at all, or not signed, the election board may vote to not count that ballot.”
All voted mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Nov. 8 by the Office of Election and Voter Services to be counted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.