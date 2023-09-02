Two precinct polling sites — one in western Crawford County and one in the city of Meadville — will be in new locations for the November election.
In separate votes Wednesday, the Crawford County Board of Elections formally approved relocations of Beaver Township’s lone voting precinct as well as the Meadville 1st Ward 2nd Precinct polling site.
At its July 26 meeting, the elections board said the in-person voting location for the two precincts could shift to new spots within those precincts. Formal informational postings of both the new and now-previous locations were made as required by state law following the meeting.
Beaver’s precinct moves from the Beaver Township Community Building, 24036 Beaver Road, Springboro, to the Beaver Township Building, 3298 Parker Road, Springboro.
Work was completed to make the community building more handicapped-accessible for voters under Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. However, the state-issued occupancy permit for the building has not been located by the township for required final state clearance in order to use the building as a polling site in November.
The board opted to move the Beaver precinct to the township building to have a site available, according to Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who serves as chairman of the elections board.
Meadville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct polling site moves from Emmanuel Community Church, 30 Park Ave., to Wesbury United Methodist Community’s Campus Community Room, 31 Park Ave.
The move is due to the potential sale of the Emmanuel site to another religious organization which may not want to house the voting precinct.
In October 2020, the board had moved Meadville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct from Wesbury’s Barco Chapel to across the street at the Emmanuel site due to additional space and more parking.
Notification regarding the precinct location changes will be sent to all registered voters within those respective precincts in the coming weeks, Soff said.
