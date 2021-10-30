Voters in the PENNCREST, Conneaut and Crawford Central school districts will take to the polls Tuesday with the potential to pick who will be on the school boards for each district.
PENNCREST has a total of five balloted candidates competing for four seats on the board. Those elected will serve a four-year term.
Conneaut School District's three electoral districts have varying levels of competition. Region 1 has two candidates competing for a single seat, while Region 2 has three candidates running for two seats. The Region 3 race is uncontested on the ballot.
Crawford Central is the least competitive of the school board races, with four balloted candidates running for four seats.
The Tribune reached out to the candidates in the contested races. The candidates are presented in the order they will appear on the ballot.
PENNCREST
Theresa Croll (Democratic/Republican)
Croll was previously a challenger going into the election, but has since become an incumbent. Following the resignation of Board President Mark Gerow in July, Croll was appointed by the school board to fill out the remainder of his term, which was already set to expire at the end of the year.
Croll believes the biggest issue facing the school board is losing focus on the students' need for education. She believes the board has gotten distracted by ancillary issues.
Before joining the board, Croll previously served on the school board for two years — 2016 and 2017. She cited her prior experience as a reason residents should vote for her, saying she has knowledge of things like school budgets, contracts with teachers and similar such matters.
"I understand the logistics and the operations of the school board," she said.
Croll thinks the school district "does OK" in terms of communicating with parents, but believes there is always room for improvement. As a parent with kids in the school herself, she said she's had to reach out to the schools in the past for more information, but always had her questions answered and the information she needed provided.
Croll does not believe critical race theory (CRT) is being taught at PENNCREST schools currently and said she has asked her high school son about whether any lessons with undertones of the theory have been taught. To date, her son has not indicated the theory is being taught, she said.
Croll thinks there is an issue of civility at school board meetings. While she said school board members are free to disagree, they should not be loud or boisterous in making those arguments.
"The school board has not set an example of excellence for our children and that needs to be addressed," she said.
Matthew Vogt (Democratic/Republican)
Vogt is the only challenger on the ballot for the 2021 election. He responded to the Tribune's questions via email.
Vogt said there are a number of major issues facing the district, but the one he finds most "disturbing" is students being harassed by teachers for personal or political beliefs.
"I've heard some very disturbing stories from parents of high schoolers," he said. "If a student knows more about a teacher's personal or political beliefs than the subject they were hired to teach, the teacher is a failure."
Vogt said he has six-years experience serving on another school board, and said he is willing to stand up for the things he believes in.
In his personal experience, his child's teacher has been "excellent" at communicating information with him and his wife.
Vogt does not believe CRT should be taught in schools, calling it "Marxist" and "racist."
"This nonsense should never be taught in our district," he said.
Vogt encourages parents and residents to come to meetings and voice concerns.
"Having said that there is a proper way to do this," he said. "If you want to speak at a meeting please get on the schedule and be respectful."
Robert Gulick (Democratic)
Gulick is an incumbent on the board. During the primary, he ran as both a Republican and a Democrat, but only received enough votes to get on the Democratic ticket.
Gulick cited finances as the biggest issue facing the school district. He said the board needs to be frugal in its spending, but also ensure it is spending its money in the right places.
"Taxes are always a big concern," he said, "if not the main concern for the citizens, and I don't think any board member is in favor of raising taxes but also we have to keep in mind how important the education of the kids are and we can't shortchange them."
Gulick has already served four years on the board, and said if re-elected, he would be able to "hit the ground running" without the learning curve a new board member would need. He also personally has teaching experience, having served as a fifth-grade elementary school teacher for 17 years.
While admitting a survey of parents would be needed to confirm his opinion, Gulick thinks the school district has done a good job communicating with parents and getting information out, saying he's "really proud" of Superintendent Timothy Glasspool in that regard.
Gulick does not believe CRT is being taught in PENNCREST schools, pointing out that all nine board members are against the theory and control the curriculum. He said he understands concerns about the theory, saying parts of it are "not real palatable," but also thinks some people are overreacting regarding CRT.
Gulick thinks the board could work on improving civility at meetings.
"Well I guess first of all I would say all of the members rare passionate about what they think and what they believe, which does create some disagreements that sometimes get out of hand," he said.
However, Gulick said passion is part of what makes a good board member.
Brian Lynch (Democratic/Republican)
Lynch did not respond to multiple attempts by the Tribune to contact him. He is an incumbent in the election.
Robert Johnston Jr. (Republican)
Like Gulick, Johnston ran as both a Democrat and a Republican during the primary, but only received enough votes as a Republican. He is an incumbent in the election.
Johnston said the biggest issue facing the school district is losing students and finances. Addressing the latter, he cited the school bus driver shortage, with the school district needing to spend more money to find replacement drivers.
Johnston said his goal is to make sure students get a "good, safe education."
"We need to be careful what we're teaching the kids because that's what's causing a lot of parents to pull their kids and this mask mandate is causing a lot of parents to pull their kids," he said.
Johnston said the school district tries its best in communicating with families, but said he doesn't know how much parents are paying attention to the communications.
Johnston believes "certain parts" of CRT are being taught in PENNCREST schools, alleging there has been a teacher talking about white oppression.
"We're not supposed to be teaching kids about that," he said. "We're supposed to be teaching kids about math, reading, science and history."
Johnston said he doesn't think there is a civility problem at school board meetings, but said it's "what happens after the fact that's the problem." He clarified he was referring to online discussion like Facebook posts, saying there have been posts accusing "half the board of being racists, bigots, homophobes and what have you."
Conneaut School District
Region 1
Ashlee N. Luke (Democratic)
For Ashlee Luke, the district’s top priority should be creating sound policies that clearly define the district’s positions, particularly when it comes to the recent challenges presented by vaccinations, mask mandates and the many other demands created by the pandemic.
Luke said she has seen discrepancies from school to school in how procedures such as contact tracing have been addressed.
“We need an actual policy that show what steps the school district is actually taking in following the mandates from the states,” Luke said.
The 35-year-old owner and CEO of a raw pet food manufacturer in Springboro has never served in public office before. Voters should support her because of her commitment to representing the desires of her constituency, she said.
“I’m a huge advocate for using surveys to poll what the constituency wants,” Luke said.
Her emphasis on the importance of “creating sound policies through equal and honest dialogue” extends beyond pandemic-related issues to other topics that could prove controversial, such as bathroom-use policies. Such policies, she said, would insure that both district leaders and students are protected.
“I don’t know if I have the answer at this point on what that would actually look like, but I know it’s a shortfall that we don’t currently have one,” Luke said. “I would like to have a discussion among the nine board members to figure out what is the best policy and make sure there is a safe space for everyone.”
Luke wants to ensure the district’s transparency when it comes to topics like critical race theory and hopes the board continues to hear from parents regarding their children.
“Overall, Conneaut is a great district and we have really great teachers and administrators, so I just want to keep our finger on that pulse,” she said with regard to CRT. “I have been to many board meetings and have heard a lot of passion from parents.”
Ryan E. Klink (Republican)
Like Luke, Republican candidate Ryan Klink is making his first run for public office. The 44-year-old toolmaker feels the most important issue facing the district is the budget, particularly when it comes to tracking how federal pandemic relief funds are spent, with staffing issues also topping his list of priorities.
“We need to see what we can do to maybe make sure we keep our heads above water and not put a burden on the taxpayer,” Klink said. “How we can make our district more attractive to people to want to come work with us rather than other districts would be a big thing as well.”
Describing himself as a down-to-earth blue collar candidate, Klink said residents should vote for him because of his many ties to the district — his wife teaches in the district, he has a daughter at each of the Conneaut Lake schools and another who graduated from Conneaut Area Senior High a few years ago, as well as extended family in the area as well.
“I have a vested interest in the area,” Klink said. “I feel I’m fairly fiscally responsible to make sure that expenditures aren’t being made that don’t need to be made … and that taxpayers are getting their money’s worth out of the district.”
Klink said he has consistently attended board meetings since becoming a candidate in April and doesn’t feel critical race theory is being taught in the district.
“We haven’t seen it — definitely not to the extent that people are pushing it as an issue,” he said.
He also appreciated the current board’s responses to parents with concerns about the mask mandate, saying the meetings were “run very well.”
Region 2
Dorothy Luckock (Democratic/Republican)
Dorothy Luckock, a 64-year-old retired business owner, has served on Conneaut School Board for eight years, the last four as board president.
“I have tried to serve with integrity and I try to have a district-wide mindset yet try to hear input from the constituents,” Luckock said in explaining why residents should vote for her. “I’m really trying to strive to have Conneaut provide public education as best we can with the finances we have.”
For the near future, Luckock said, the district’s top priority remains “trying to navigate through some of the regulations coming from the state in regard to COVID response scenarios.” A related issue, she added, is staying focused on providing a robust education and helping students to catch up after pandemic-related interruptions and remote learning caused some to fall behind.
Luckock said the district has improved its communication with parents in recent years, “but we probably still have some room to go.” The key will likely be using multiple avenues of communication, including traditional methods and social media, she added.
Luckock was confident she had a clear view regarding the role of critical race theory in the district.
“I firmly believe that in Conneaut School District, CRT is not being taught,” Luckock said. “I do not believe that we need to adapt any of our policies at this time.”
Given her role as president of the school board, Luckock has been directly involved in the district’s discussions of controversial topics such as the state’s school mask mandate and critical race theory.
“There have been times when it has been a challenge to balance permitting the public to voice their opinions and to not get to the point of being derogatory to individual board members,” Luckock said. Despite those challenges, however, Luckock felt that the she had maintained order effectively without shutting down speakers.
Nicole Mead (Democratic)
Transparency and accountability — transparency regarding the board’s plans for the future and accountability for staff members — are the most important issues facing Conneaut School District, according to 41-year-old candidate Nicole Mead.
Given those priorities, it was no surprise that Mead felt the district is not doing enough when it comes to communication with families.
Mead, a product and education director for a manufacturing company, has a master’s degree in education and has spent 15 years in educational management. She is running for school board for the first time and previously served on Conneautville Borough Council.
“I believe that my background and my education lend me to be able to represent our constituents,” she said.
Mead pointed to critical race theory in emphasizing the importance of staff accountability.
“I don’t think it’s being taught at this point because it’s not in our curriculum,” she said, “so if our administration is following through on transparency and their adherence to our curriculum, then it should not be being taught in our school.
“Our staff should be held accountable in following the curriculum we already have in place,” she added.
Mead said that civility has become a concern in the board’s recent meetings.
“If we had that open communication and correspondence between parents and the school board and their plans,” she said, “those would not arise.”
John Burnham (Republican)
John Burnham, who declined to provide his age but said that he is “over 60,” is completing his fourth term on Conneaut School Board and seeking a fifth. Voters should support him, he said, because he plays an important role on the board by providing “an alternative approach, sometimes, to the status quo.”
“I buck the system, and sometimes you need somebody who bucks the system,” said Burnham, whose career in farming has led to his involvement in a variety of additional trades. “If there’s things that I disagree with and think my constituents would disagree with, I think I have to support my constituents on those issues.”
Burnham described the pandemic and its effect on education as the top concerns as the district continues to try to keep staff and students as healthy as possible. Managing district finances without raising taxes also remains a constant focus for Burnham, who pointed to his “prove track record as a fiscal conservative and social conservative” and his experience as reasons voters should support him.
“I think somebody like myself needs to be on these boards to represent the public in that way,” Burnham said.
Burnham said the internet had helped to improve communication with families over the past 20 years, but said there is always room for improvement.
Burnham said that board members have to trust the superintendent’s insistence that critical race theory is not being taught in schools, but called for presentations on district curriculum.
“I think it’s something that always need to be watched out for,” he said. “Some of those things have a way of creeping in under the radar, so to speak, without a lot of input from boards.”
Crawford Central School District
Four candidates winnowed from a primary field of five will appear on the ballot and compete for four terms on Crawford Central School Board.
Current board President Jan Feleppa is the only incumbent among the group. Newcomers on the ballot include Holly Chatman, Elyse Palmer and Ryan Pickering.
All four of the Crawford Central contenders cross-filed as Democratic and Republican candidates.
