No major problems have been reported so far during Election Day at Crawford County’s 68 precincts, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Voting has been under way since 7 a.m. and will continue until 8 p.m.
Soff said the board was unaware of any issues at precincts around the county other than recalibrating a touch-screen voting machine or ballot printer.
“That’s why we have multiple (voting and printer) machines at the precincts,” Soff said during a public pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots at the Crawford County Courthouse this afternoon.
A public pre-canvass, which involves the opening of only the outer envelopes of mail-in and absentee ballots, is taking place today from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.