Laughter, big band music and an occasional “click” as wooden croquet balls struck together all could be heard drifting across lawns of the Crawford County Historical Society on Sunday.
The sounds were all part of the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year — the fifth annual Eleanor Davies Croquet Classic and Garden Party.
The only experience required was a desire to have fun and participants were asked to dress in pre-World War II or earlier clothing.
“It’s a great fundraiser for the Historical Society because it’s unique and fun,” said Connie Youngblood, who was one of 90 croquet participants. She and her husband, Tom, have participated in all five events.
“It brings all together people from different walks of life,” she continued. “There’s all kinds of creativity (with the costumes) and many of us make our own hat and dress” including Youngblood herself.
“It’s a way to give back to charity, a great way to get involved in the community and have fun,” said Jeff Youngs, who was dressed in 1930s-era clothing.
Held on the grounds of the Historical Society’s Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, Holland Hall and other sites along Meadville’s Terrace Street, it’s meant to be a drift-back-in-time type of event, according to Josh Sherretts, executive director of the Crawford County Historical Society. This year also featured the band Shades of Time on the grounds playing big band-era music popular music from the 1930s and 1940s.
“It’s a friendly tournament for fun,” Sherretts said.
The event featured 30 teams of three players each. For the team’s $300 entry fee each got three games of croquet, a full lunch and dinner plus period libations. There were prizes for the top team as well as those with the best outfits, best facial hair, best ladies hat and others.
The winning team was Jon Steele (captain), Melissa Goodwill and Dr. Justine Kostrub.
“It nets us about $12,000 a year for our operating budget,” Sherretts said of the fundraiser. “We’ve been really lucky to be able to hold it even through the pandemic.”
In the summer of 2020, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor events eased in time to allow for the tournament to be held, he noted.
