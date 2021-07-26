More vests than are typical for July in Meadville were evident along Terrace Street on Sunday afternoon, but the vests were outnumbered by suspenders almost two to one.
And it would be wrong to mention the vests and suspenders without noting the straw boaters, bow ties, wool socks and knickers — or the dangling strands of pearls, the cloches of many colors, the spangled flapper dresses and the purple parasols here and there.
And the tweed — so much tweed.
“As much tweed as one could find,” said Josh Sherretts, director of the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum and impresario of all things historical.
The occasion that looked to have inspired a run on tweed the likes of which Chestnut Street hasn’t seen for a century was the fourth annual Eleanor Davies Croquet Classic and Garden Party. Held on the lawns of the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum and neighboring mansions, the event was expected to raise $12,000 to $15,000 for the Crawford County Historical Society, which owns the museum and — as of a closing that took place Friday — the decaying Huidekoper House next door.
As 32 teams of three clashed on 16 croquet courts lining Terrace Street, Sherretts paused for a sip from a cup of period-appropriate Pimm’s punch, a turn-of-the-20th-century era combination of a gin-based liqueur and lemonade with seasonal fruit and, on occasion, mint. Wearing knickers, tweed vest, wool socks and, “in true Edwardian fashion,” a boater cap, he surveyed a scene that seemed more reminiscent of Downton Abbey than downtown Meadville.
“It has kind of become a staple of the summer season in Meadville,” Sherretts said of the event that soldiered on last year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with socially-distanced mallet wielders. “We’re quite pleased to be the reason that people are shopping on Chestnut Street to find the perfect outfit and purchasing clothes that if they wore anywhere else they may get strange looks.”
An occasion to wear such attire was enough to lure Steve and Liz Vondriska to Meadville from their home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. For Liz, the trip was a return to where she graduated from Allegheny College in 2009, but the draw had less to do with the chance to play croquet or visit her alma mater and more to do with the atmosphere.
“We’re dedicated to 1920s reenactments,” Steve explained as he awaited his turn, his mallet resting on his shoulder. “We have a party every year that’s a Prohibition party, celebrating either the beginning or the end of Prohibition, so we like to come and do anything 1920s.”
As Steve returned to the playing field and eyed his next shot, teammate Jonathan Steele of Pittsburgh, a 2010 Allegheny graduate, said his croquet skills are improving.
“This is my second year playing” in the Davies Croquet Classic, Steele said, “so this is my second time ever playing — sixth game.
“I’m improving — the skills are improving,” he added with a laugh. “I never played croquet until last year, but it’s so much fun.”
On the opposing team, Mary Jo Cares of Meadville recalled playing croquet as a child — and never again since then.
“When we played in the backyard, it was my dad’s rules,” she said. “I don’t know if those were the real rules.”
Fortunately for players, the program supplied to each participant provided an overview of the game’s rules and a diagram indicating the direction of play through the nine wickets on each court. The extent to which those rules were followed varied from court to court over the course of the afternoon as some teams took the games more seriously than others and as more libations were enjoyed by participants.
For Melissa Goodwill of Saegertown, her team’s win-loss record was less significant than the experience of what was her second consecutive Croquet Classic.
“We do our best. Sometimes we’re ahead, sometimes we’re behind, but we just have fun,” Goodwill said.
“My friends and I had so much fun last year that we knew we would have to come back every single year that they offered it.”
Eleanor Davies Croquet Classic results
In the final match at the fourth annual Eleanor Davies Croquet Classic, “Grandpa’s Babalouies,” a team made up of Air Force members Dustin Schmidt, Jason Schmidt and Chuck Branum, defeated Hagan Business Machines. Awards for best period costume went to Sara Reiber and Jonathan Steele. Casey Dickson took the prize for best facial hair while Amelia Crowley won for best hat.