The smell of smoke and the crackling sound of flames awoke neighbors of Rosa Moore, whose home at 699 Pine St. was on fire early Monday — with her inside.
Neighbors were able to pull Moore, 94, from her first-floor bedroom as the home became engulfed in fire, but she passed away.
Jason Lytle, who lived next door to Moore, was one of three people who went to her aid.
“I ran over and pounded on the door (of the home),” Lytle said. He and other neighbors were able to push in windows of Moore’s bedroom, located in single-story addition on the east side of the home.
“I got in and was able to carry her out to the (street),” he said.
However, Moore went into cardiac arrest after being rescued, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, who ruled Moore’s death accidental due to asphyxiation from carbon monoxide poison.
Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home of Meadville is handling funeral arrangements.
The cause of the 1:30 a.m. fire remains under investigation, but isn’t considered suspicious, according to Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.
City firefighters and Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals spent Monday morning investigating the blaze.
No official cause has been determined, but the fire appears to have started in the left rear of the home in the area of a half-bathroom near the kitchen area, Wiley said.
When the first firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were coming from multiple windows of the two-story home.
“It was scary as it spread quickly,” Wiley said. “The heat was melting siding and cracking windows on the home next door.”
West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Vernon Central and Saegertown volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene, along with Meadville Police Department and Auxiliary Police, and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
The last units returned to service at 5:36 a.m.
