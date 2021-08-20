TITUSVILLE — An elderly Titusville man has been given house arrest and probation by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for exposing himself to women and children at a Titusville park in July 2020.
Edward T. Kopper, 71, of 322 N. Petroleum St., was sentenced Friday by President Judge John Spataro to serve a total of 24 months probation with the first three months house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Kopper was charged by Titusville Police Department with exposing himself in front of four women and four children — ages 9, 4, 3 and 2 — around 1:30 p.m. July 17, 2020, at the Burgess Park Splash Pad. Kopper pleaded guilty in May of this year to four counts of indecent exposure.
Spataro also ordered Kopper to pay a total of $400 in fines plus court costs and undergo a sexual offender evaluation.