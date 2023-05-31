The Northwest Pennsylvania Woodland Association (NWPWA) is hosting an educational program on identifying and treating invasive species at the Brubaker Family Farm on June 10. Local service foresters will teach individuals how to identify the most prevalent invasives. Local invasive control professionals will be demonstrating the safest and most effective techniques for reducing and removing them.
Bill Benedict, president of the NWPWA, explained that “Many people believe the best thing to do for the woods is to leave it alone. Unfortunately, the passive approach results in invasives over-running the land. Eventually, there are no trees, and the wildlife moves elsewhere. These non-native plants are recognized as one of the biggest threats to US biodiversity. Anyone who cares about Northwestern Pennsylvania’s nature will benefit from learning how to help preserve our woods.”
The program is scheduled to run from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Brubaker Family Farm, 11920 State Highway 198, Guys Mills. Admission is free. Registration begins at 7:30.
Basic refreshments will be provided.
More information: Email NWPAWoods@gmail.com or call Bill Benedict at (814) 881-4779.
