EDINBORO — Samantha Prichard of Titusville, a member of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania’s Honors College, will provide the student address at the school’s undergraduate ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in McComb Fieldhouse.
Prichard will graduate summa cum laude with dual bachelor of science degrees in speech and hearing sciences and psychology. She will be honored as the outstanding graduate in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department.
Prichard is one of 398 undergraduate students slated to receive associate and bachelor’s degrees during the ceremony.
Another 132 graduate students at Edinboro will receive their degrees in the graduate commencement at 2 p.m. in Memorial Hall.
Michael Hannan, vice president for academic planning at Edinboro, will confer the degrees on the graduating students.
Additional speakers include Scott E. Miller, senior vice president of Academic Affairs and provost; John Wheeler, student trustee on the Edinboro University Council of Trustees; and Mitch Kallay, president of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson will also deliver a virtual address to the Class of 2022.
Erika DePalma of Cranesville, who is receiving a master of arts in communication studies, will deliver the student address during the graduate ceremony. DePalma, who received her bachelor’s degree in strategic communication and a minor in leadership studies, also served as academic, social and public relations chair for her sorority — Delta Zeta — and managed the EU Phonathon Team. She recently completed her graduate assistantship in Edinboro’s Office of Advancement.