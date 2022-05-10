EDINBORO — Edinboro University’s ROTC leadership team officially commissioned seven cadets from the Fighting Scots battalion on Friday during the on-campus ceremony.
Cadets Emily Eason (Titusville), Gabrielle Eberle (Clarence, New York), Cole Fuller (Hamlin), Matthew James-Thrower (Washington, D.C.), Jack Parker (Edinboro), Alexis Rodenbaugh (North East) and Laura Zimmerman (Buffalo) will now enter military duty as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.
“We are proud to recognize the steadfast connection between two outstanding institutions — the United States Armed Forces and Edinboro University,” said Scott Miller, vice president of Academic Affairs and provost. “Through collaborative work with faculty members and also individual academic training, our newly commissioned second lieutenants have prepared to think critically, engage in their communities, and use the platform or their position to inspire the next generation of cadets.”
During the ceremony, Edinboro’s commissioned officers took the official oath of office as officials of the U.S. government. Following the oath, each second lieutenant received their first salute from a relative, friend or cadre member.
The first salute — often called the “Silver Dollar Salute” — refers to the tradition of receiving one’s first salute from the sergeant who oversaw the officer’s pre-commissioning training.
This tradition originated in the early 1800s, when lieutenants-in-training received a monthly salary of $25 in base pay, $3 for rations and $1 to pay an enlisted adviser responsible for their training. The enlisted adviser pay was eventually discontinued, but the custom continues.
An enlisted member — whom the new officer deems as being instrumental in their personal leadership development — approaches the new lieutenant and renders a salute. The officer returns the salute and honors the soldier’s contributions with a silver dollar.
“In the years to come, this class of cadets will demonstrate the greatest commitment to public service that has driven them to this level,” Miller said. “We honor our Fighting Scots Battalion and praise their devotion to serving the United States.”
Eason was commissioned as a Pennsylvania National Guard adjutant general officer. As a cadet, she was on the Ranger Challenge team and completed the international Sandhurst Competition held at West Point Military Academy. She earned a bachelor of science in health and wellness and a minor in adaptive leadership and military studies.
Parker has been accepted into the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps Education Delay program, which will delay his active-duty service for three years while he attends law school at University of Virginia School of Law. Upon graduation from UNC Law, Second Lt. Parker will begin his career as an active-duty attorney in the JAG Corps. He earned a bachelor of science in economics degree with a minor in English and a focus in law.
Since Edinboro University’s ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) program founding in 1973, the Fighting Scots Battalion has commissioned more than 350 U.S. Army officers.