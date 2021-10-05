EDINBORO — Homecoming returns to Edinboro University starting Thursday.
“Homecoming is one of our most treasured traditions,” said Amanda Sissem, associate vice president for Advancement & Alumni Engagement. “The festivities bring together students, alumni and the entire Edinboro community to celebrate what makes Edinboro University special for each of us.”
This year’s theme, “Through the Decades,” celebrates the flair and fashion of Homecomings gone by. From the amazing scientific and technological feats of the 1900s and the glitz and glamour of the Roaring ‘20s, to the space race of the 1950s and bell bottoms, disco dancing, eight tracks and shoulder pads of the ‘70s and ‘80s – it’s the perfect way to celebrate the proud 164-year history of Edinboro University, officials said.
Homecoming weekend officially opens Thursday at 6 p.m. with the women’s basketball reunion and alumnae game in McComb Fieldhouse. Past players and coaches are invited to meet and greet with current members of the Fighting Scots women’s basketball team, followed by an opportunity to return to their home court for a friendly competition against former teammates. Pre-registration is required.
The sold-out Alumni & Friends Golf Outing at Culbertson Hills Golf Resort is Friday. Proceeds from the outing support initiatives of the Edinboro University Alumni Association.
Additional Friday happenings include the Alumni and Friends BBQ from 6 to 8 p.m. in the green space behind Doucette Hall and the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m. in Frank G. Pogue Student Center. Both events require pre-registration.
The Kilted Mile, which features a new route this year and a virtual option, will get underway on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Participants will begin the race at the crosswalk on Meadville Street between The Edinboro Hotel and Flip Café. The midpoint turn will occur at the corner of Meadville Street and Darrow Road, with runners turning back to finish at the original starting line.
Saturday main event, the annual Homecoming Parade, will step off at 11 a.m., following the traditional route from Darrow Road and down Meadville Street into downtown Edinboro.
After the parade, a family-friendly festival will fill the campus lawns bordering Meadville Street with children’s activities, local vendors and student art club demonstrations and sales. A complimentary lunch for the community will begin at noon on the lawns behind Doucette Hall.
“After the cancellation of last year’s in-person events, the opportunity to gather with friends and family means even more this year,” Sissem said. “The leaves are becoming more colorful, a chill is in the air and sure signs of fall are all around us. You can feel the energy and excitement as we count down the days until our alumni return home.”
No homecoming celebration would be complete without a fall football game. This year, the Fighting Scots will host Slippery Rock University at 2 p.m. in Sox Harrison Stadium. Craft brews from the Lake Erie Ale Trail will be available for purchase inside the stadium at the Alumni and Friends Tailgate (must be 21 or older).
Details about these and other events, plus information about official tie-dye Homecoming merchandise and an exclusive homecoming kit, can be found at homecoming.edinboro.edu.
Officials said attendees are encouraged to follow all CDC and Erie County Department of Health guidelines throughout the weekend. Masks are required in all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.