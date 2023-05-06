An Edinboro man faces charges after police say he exposed himself in a parking area at Woodcock Creek Dam last month, according to a state police press release issued this week.
Jason Bentley, 23, allegedly exposed himself to a 33-year-old man at about 10:51 a.m. April 19, according to state police at Meadville. Bentley was located by police shortly after the incident occurred.
Bentley faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness and a summary charge of disorderly conduct.
The charge against Bentley was filed with Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver’s office in Vernon Township. A court summons has been sent via certified mail to Bentley.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for May 18 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.
