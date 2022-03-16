EDINBORO — Edinboro Borough Council is accepting letters of interest from anyone who is interested in filling an open seat on council.
Council members, during their Monday meeting, approved a vacancy due to Councilman Robert Mulligan not being available to serve the remainder of his term.
Council has 30 days to appoint someone to fill the open seat.
Anyone interested must be a U.S. citizen, must have lived within the borough limits for a minimum of one year, and must be a registered elector.
Whoever is appointed would fill the remainder of Mulligan’s term, which expires in January 2026.
If that person wants to remain on council, he or she would have to win their party’s nomination in the May 2025 primary election and then win the November 2025 general election.
The deadline to apply is April 6.
Anyone interested is asked to send a letter of interest to Edinboro Borough Council, 124 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412.
To apply online, email a letter of interest to borough Manager Jason Spangenberg at jspangenberg@edinboro.net.
Council members expect to make an appointment at their April 11 meeting.