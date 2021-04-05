An Edinboro University of Pennsylvania graduate is on her way to the stars after being selected to be among four members of the first all-civilian-crew spaceflight.
Dr. Sian Proctor, a 1992 graduate, will be among the crew of Inspiration4, the world's first all-commercial astronaut mission being planned by the company SpaceX to take place sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. Proctor's involvement was announced on an official website for the Inspiration4 launch.
Proctor's father was a contractor for NASA during the Apollo missions, according to 2017 article in The Spectator, Edinboro's student newspaper. She was a finalist for astronaut selection in 2009, though she was not selected. However, she worked as the education outreach officer for the Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Habitat, even living in a Mars simulation for four months.
According to her profile on the Inspiration4 website, Proctor has been a geoscience professor for more than 20 years at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, and also works as an analog astronaut — someone who works in simulations of space conditions. She has given a TEDx talk and written a book on the subject of eating on Mars, "Meals for Mars Cookbook."
The Inspiration4 mission will launch from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A and travel across low Earth orbit on a multi-day flight, with the crew conducting experiments during the flight. The mission was announced on Feb. 1.