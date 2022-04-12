EDINBORO — Administrators and faculty from Edinboro University recognized students earning academic honors, departmental achievements and academic honor society recognition Friday during the Spring 2022 Academic Honors Convocation in the Louis C. Cole Auditorium — Memorial Hall.
“It’s a pleasure to join other members of the Edinboro University community today in recognizing the accomplishments of students and faculty members who embody our commitment to excellence and individual achievement,” said Scott Miller, senior vice president of Academic Affairs and provost. “Through talent and hard work, our honorees all have truly excelled.”
Miller and outgoing Provost Mike Hannan led the ceremony, which also featured academic leaders Mary Paniccia Carden, acting dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and the School of Business; Erinn Lake, dean of the School of Education, and executive director of the School of Graduate Studies; Deborah Kelly, interim dean of the College of Science and Health Professions; Roger Solberg, director of Edinboro University’s Honors College; and Katherine Robbins, director of athletics.
Gabriella Keebler, who will graduate summa cum laude with an honors diploma in fine arts-studio arts, provided the student address.
“As I get older, I feel some sort of pressure to move so quickly — to have a job, to start a family, to keep moving through all the major milestones in life. But something I don’t hear a lot is to move at your own pace,” said Keebler, who studied with concentrations in graphic & interactive design and painting, and minors in illustration and art history. “Everybody has highs and lows and achieves those milestones at different times. I think it’s important to remember that you are moving at your own speed and on your own path.”
Edinboro recognized 52 students who earned summa cum laude honors (earning 3.8-4.0 grade-point average), 51 students who earned magna cum laude honors (3.6-3.79), 60 students with cum laude honors (3.4-3.59), and 14 students who earned associate degrees with distinction.
The university also recognizes outstanding departmental graduates and students who have been inducted into its academic honor societies.
Additionally, Lauren Chiacchia (tennis) and Matthew Wehrle (cross country/track and field) were recognized with the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards.
Chiacchia is an accounting major, who scored her first collegiate win in October of 2019 in a match with East Stroudsburg. She is a three-time Edinboro and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) scholar-athlete.
Wehrle is an environmental science major and a four-time Edinboro and PSAC scholar-athlete. He was also named a United States Track & Field and Cross County Coaches Association all-academic athlete. He has been a part of the Fighting Scots’ last three PSAC cross country championship teams.
Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards are presented annually to the female and male student-athletes who have the highest cumulative grade point average with 100 or more credits earned.