Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler recently was confirmed by the state Senate to serve as the 54th adjutant general of Pennsylvania.
Schindler earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and served as an ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) cadet at Edinboro University,
Schindler assumed the cabinet-level duties on Dec. 5 after the retirement of Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli. Prior to his current post, Schindler — a 33-year veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard — served as the deputy adjutant general.
In this position with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, headquartered at Pennsylvania’s Fort Indiantown Gap, Schindler oversees a combined state and federal budget of over $966 million. He is responsible for the command and control of approximately 18,500 Army and Air National Guard members, a complement of 2,500 commonwealth employees and six state-owned veteran homes and programs for Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans.
Amanda Brown Sissem, Edinboro’s interim assistant vice president of Advancement and director of Alumni Engagement, said Schindler’s appointment is a testament to the legacy of Edinboro’s ROTC program and his personal dedication to leadership.
“General Schindler might not have envisioned his current post while in his earlier days on Edinboro’s campus, but we’re proud to have been a part of his journey,” she said. “We are very thankful for his service and wish him all the best as he makes decisions and allocates resources to improve the lives of veterans, active service members and the communities that they serve.”
Prior to this appointment, Schindler also served as chief of staff-Army, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and in a variety of command and staff positions within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Born in Buffalo, New York, Schindler received a two-year ROTC scholarship from Edinboro and was commissioned in 1987. He went on to attend Clarion University and earned a master’s degree in communications in 1989 and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2011.