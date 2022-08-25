WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The third time entering proved to be the charm for Cheryl Eckart.
Eckart, of Conneautville, is the 2022 4-Star Homemaker Award winner at the Crawford County Fair.
“Welcome to the club,” Monica Hummel said to Eckart with a smile as Hummel presented a 4-Star Homemaker vanity license plate to Eckart as part of the prize package. Hummel was the 2002 4-Star Homemaker Award winner.
Eckart received her title and prizes Wednesday afternoon in Exhibit Building 1.
For her efforts, she earned $130 in cash, a $25 gift card, an ice cream cake, a 4-Star jewelry charm, shirt and license plate for her vehicle from various sponsors — plus the prestige of winning the award.
One of the most sought-after titles at the fair, the 4-Star Homemaker Award is a competition in four divisions. Contestants enter items for judging in baking, canned or dried foods, clothing and needlecraft. The contest is open to anyone age 19 and older who lives in the county.
Eckart previously entered in 2019 and 2021; there was no fair in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The hardest part for me was the sewing,” Eckart said following the presentation.
“The easiest was canning,” she continued. “We do a lot of canning at home, we do about 500 jars a year. We raise a huge garden and can just about everything.”
Participants may choose what entries are to be used for the 4-Star competition when they enter items as the fair opens. They must enter at least one, but no more than three items per division to be eligible.
“I like my granddaughters helping me pick what to enter,” Eckart said.
Winners are determined by a point system and are only awarded points if their items place in open-competition judging in their respective categories. First-place blue ribbons receive 20 points; second-place red ribbons, 15; and third-place white ribbons, 10. In the case of a tie, the competitor with the most blue ribbons wins.
Eckart said future competitors shouldn’t be afraid to give the competition a try.
“It’s fun to do,” she said with a smile.
The 4-Star Homemaker Award was initiated with the 1987 Crawford County Fair by the late Ivan and Grace Rose of Spartansburg.
Ivan Rose was a former four-term county commissioner and 33-year member of the Crawford County Fair Board with 23 of those years as board president. The Roses had seen a similar competition at a fair in Florida while on vacation in the early 1980s.
