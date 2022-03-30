CONNEAUT LAKE — The Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake is partnering with area churches to sponsor a community Easter event at Fireman’s Beach on April 16.
The event will start at 2 p.m. with a performance by the Spinnettes. Next, children will walk around Ice House Park wearing their Easter bonnets or crazy hats. At 2:30, the hats will be judged and ribbons will be awarded. Judging of the hats will be conducted for the following grade groups: preschool and kindergarten; first and second grade; third and fourth grade; fifth and sixth grade; seventh, eighth and ninth grade; and 10th grade through adult.
At 2:45, the Easter egg hunt, sponsored by Light House Community Church, will begin with the preschool children and continue with other age groups.
Refreshments will be available.
The Youth Group from Fallowfield Methodist Church will host children’s games, and a praise band under the direction of Tim McKay will provide music.
The Conneaut Lake Pride Committee is furnishing prizes to be distributed by the Easter Bunny. There will be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny for anyone who would like.
Wearing a mask is up to individual preference, organizers said.
The event will conclude by 4:30 p.m.