What seemed like a one-time Hail Mary pass in the face of an unprecedented pandemic shutdown defense is quickly hopping its way into a Meadville tradition.
For the third consecutive year, the Easter Bunny will tour the city courtesy of Meadville Central Fire Department and the firefighters of Local 515, the International Association of Fire Fighters chapter that represents the department’s personnel.
The Easter Bunny will ride into town atop the department’s ladder truck on April 9, City Manager Maryann Menanno announced this week.
“We are thrilled to host the Easter Bunny,” Menanno said.
Firefighter Evan Kardosh, who also serves as the union president, has played a key role in the spring visit’s development over the past two years.
“I think it’s really become a tradition,” Kardosh said. “We’re excited to be welcoming him back. Hopefully the weather gets a little better and we’ll all be hopping around more since there are less COVID restrictions this year.”
The Easter Bunny will depart Meadville Central at 1 p.m. to begin his tour of the city. Next, he’ll circle around Diamond Park, then head south and then east past Huidekoper Park and through the Plateau neighborhood. The bucket-riding bunny will then take a quick turn north to hop over Mill Run and head past Meadville Area Senior High, 930 North St. Parking for spectators is available at both Diamond Park and the high school.
“For homes not on the bunny trail, residents can hop (or walk) on over to a nearby street or park their car at a location they can safely wait and watch, such as Diamond Park or the school parking lot on North Street,” the city’s announcement stated.
After passing by the high school, the bunny will tour the city’s north end, first on Jefferson Street and later on North Main Street, before turning west on Azalea Street and then heading south on Park Avenue Extension. The remainder of the journey includes a trip up and back down Baldwin Street and a loop of the Fifth Ward before the bunny circles back to Meadville Central.
While the motivation for the visit in 2020 was to allow for a fun socially distanced activity at a time when virtually no such events were taking place, Kardosh said the bunny’s visit drew a big response in 2021 as well even as COVID restrictions had been scaled back.
“People came out,” he said, recalling the sight of groups of kids at houses along the route. “It’s definitely one of the perks of every spring — seeing everyone get excited and the smiles on kids’ faces and the jumping around and even watching some of the parents get just as excited to run out and see everything.
“It definitely is a bright spot for all of us,” Kardosh added.