The Easter Bunny will hop aboard a fire truck today for a tour of Meadville.
The bunny and firefighters from Meadville Central Fire Department will depart the fire station at 1 p.m.
Their first head toward Diamond Park. After circling the park, they will head south and then east past Huidekoper Park and through the Plateau neighborhood. The bunny and his entourage will then head past Meadville Area Senior High School, 930 North St. Parking for spectators is available at several points along the tour.
“For homes not on the bunny trail, residents can hop (or walk) on over to a nearby street or park their car at a location they can safely wait and watch, such as Diamond Park or the school parking lot on North Street,” an announcement from the city stated.
After passing by the high school, the bunny will tour the city’s north end, first on Jefferson Street and later on North Main Street, before turning west on Azalea Street and then heading south on Park Avenue Extension. The remainder of the journey includes a trip up and back down Baldwin Street and a loop of the Fifth Ward before the bunny circles back to the fire station.