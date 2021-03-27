A year ago, it seemed like a one-time act of — not desperation, exactly, but definitely a strong desire to offer something for kids to look forward to while the city, like the rest of the state, remained under the governor’s stay-at-home order.
A year later, the Easter Bunny will return to Meadville neighborhoods, once again greeting children from the bucket of Meadville Central Fire Department’s aerial truck. The slow tour of city streets by “this esteemed visitor” will begin at 1 p.m. April 3, according to an announcement made Friday by interim City Manager Gary Johnson.
“I want to thank our city firefighters, members of IAFF Local 515, for bringing this idea to Chief Wiley as a way to show community spirit,” Johnson said. “It’s been a long year of restrictions brought on by the pandemic, and a visit from a big bunny on a firetruck should bring out lots of smiles, no matter the age.”
The Easter Bunny’s visit via firetruck last year was a well-received break during a time when families were largely isolated indoors, according to Capt. Jill Staaf.
“The community loved it so much that we figured it would be good to continue it,” Staaf said. “If we get another good turnout, who knows — maybe it will become a tradition.”
The bunny’s tour of the city will begin at the Meadville Central fire house, circle around Diamond Park, then head south then east past Huidekoper Park and through the Plateau neighborhood. The bucket-riding bunny will then take a quick turn north to cross Mill Run and head past Meadville Area Senior High, 930 North St. Parking for spectators is available at both Diamond Park and the high school.
“Residents are encouraged to view the Easter Bunny from their house, porch or front lawn wherever possible, and avoid group gatherings,” the city’s announcement stated.
After passing by the high school, the bunny will tour the city’s north end, first on Jefferson Street and later on North Main Street, before turning west on Azalea Street and then heading south on Park Avenue Extension. The remainder of the journey includes a trip up and back down Baldwin Street and a loop of the Fifth Ward before the bunny circles back to Meadville Central.
The route, according to Staaf, is the same one taken in December by another “esteemed visitor” to the city, Santa Claus.
Though rabbits are known for their speed, the fire truck transporting the Easter Bunny will exercise caution with its floppy eared cargo: The city-circling trip is expected to take about an hour. An update will be posted to the city’s Facebook page in the event of inclement weather.
Johnson, who also serves as the city’s emergency management coordinator, urged residents to stay safe while waiting for the Easter Bunny’s arrival.
