The Easter Bunny has a busy schedule this weekend, but not so busy he can’t take some time for a quick hop through Meadville.
Continuing a pandemic-inspired tradition, Meadville Central Fire Department will chauffeur the Easter Bunny on a tour of city neighborhoods. In honor of the special guest, the department will employ the newest addition to its fleet of vehicles, the Sutphen SLR 75 aerial ladder fire truck that arrived in February.
The event begins at noon today at the intersection of South Main and Linden streets and will proceed north to Diamond Park, City Manager Maryann Menanno said. After circling the Diamond, the fire engine carrying the Easter Bunny will continue west on Chestnut Street to Park Avenue. The tour then heads north to North Street, where it will turn east and continue on North Street to Meadville Area Senior High School before heading back to the fire station.
Free parking is available around Diamond Park and at the high school for those wishing to get a closer look at either the furry white bringer of baskets or the shiny red $876,000 emergency response apparatus.
The fire department’s annual Easter Bunny visit began in 2020, inspired by the pandemic lockdown that led to the wide cancellation of public events.
