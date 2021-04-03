Today the Easter Bunny will hop into the bucket of Meadville Central Fire Department’s ladder truck and take a tour of the city to greet youngsters of all ages in anticipation of the holiday on Sunday.
The huge hare will be in no hurry: His slow tour of city streets will begin at 1 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.
The rolling event, organized by the fire department, will depart from Meadville Central fire house, circle around Diamond Park, then head first south and then east past Huidekoper Park and through the Plateau neighborhood. The bucket-riding bunny will next cut sharply to the north to cross Mill Run before heading past Meadville Area Senior High, 930 North St. Parking for spectators is available at both Diamond Park and the high school.
An announcement from the city encouraged residents to watch “from their house, porch or front lawn wherever possible, and avoid group gatherings.”
After passing by the high school, the bunny will tour the city’s north end, first riding north Jefferson Street and later on North Main Street, then turning west on Azalea Street and returning south on Park Avenue Extension. The remainder of the journey includes a trip up and back down Baldwin Street and a loop of the Fifth Ward before the bunny circles back to Meadville Central.