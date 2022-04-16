Easter Sunday truly will be a resurrection for Emmanuel Community Church of Meadville.
While the 40-member congregation will join Christians around the world Sunday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, it also celebrates the return of in-person services after almost five months.
A Nov. 27, 2021, fire destroyed the electronic keyboard console of the church’s pipe organ inside the sanctuary. Though the fire was confined to the console, it was smoky and shut down in-person services until the area could be cleaned and painted and the console replaced.
“As much as a disaster as this was, it is a real amazing miracle that it wasn’t much worse,” the Rev. Tim Solomon, pastor of the church, said. “It didn’t destroy the (organ’s) pipes — they’re behind the cross (behind the altar).”
Several people were in the church that Saturday when an electrical short trigged the fire within the console.
“They smelled smoke. Thank God they all were here and called the fire department,” Solomon said. “Meadville Central Fire Department showed up in minutes, but there were 14-foot flames.”
Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze.
Restoration officials told the church a thorough deep cleaning was necessary before repairs, replacement and repainting could take place as soot is corrosive, Solomon said. While insurance has paid for the ongoing work, it’s been a slow process as items have been backordered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve slowly been getting there a bit at a time,” the pastor said.
According to Solomon, it’s fitting Emmanuel Church resumes in-person service on this holiday as the Easter message is one of hope and rebirth.
“This was a tragedy and everyone saw it that way,” he said of the fire. “Then, all the good things happened after that — the cleaning, the renovation, the repairs — we could not have done as a church because we’re small.
“Jesus died on Friday — it was an unmitigated tragedy at the moment,” Solomon continued. “Then came next day where everyone was stewing in their sorrows, then came Easter morning (with Christ risen and hope for new life).”
Pastor Cameron Bowman Sr., of St. John Baptist Church of Meadville, said the joy of Easter is rebirth and God’s love.
“Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” the minister said. “Jesus shed his blood for the remission our sins so we could take our rightful place with God.”
God doesn’t just offer a second chance, but always another chance, according to Bowman.
“Though you make mistakes, God can turn it around for you and it can be the place of your greatest victory,” he said.
The Bible is full of examples of God choosing someone in the middle of a struggle and then doing great things through the person.
“The God I serve will take you at your worst and make you your best,” Bowman said.
In his Easter message to the 220,000 Catholics in the 13-county Erie Diocese, Bishop Lawrence Persico said it’s difficult to know how Christ’s death and resurrection affected his family, friends and followers.
“We have only a glimpse of the emotional rollercoaster experienced by Jesus and those who loved and followed him,” Persico wrote. “Yet this time of the church year allows us to see how very deep lows and startling highs are part of living a life in Christ. We all experience challenges, even death, that lead to resurrection of the spirit. Our sadness can become our greatest joy; our death can lead to everlasting life.”
Persico wrote it can be easy to give up when faced with difficulties, but if one continues to move forward trusting in God, new life awaits.
Solomon agrees.
“The story of the resurrection is a rebirth,” he said. “It’s the kind of rebirth that can happen in people’s lives whenever they embrace the good news of the Gospel and the hope in Jesus Christ.”