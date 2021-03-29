The upcoming conversion of a portion of East Street from brick to asphalt could be the first time the street has received a major overhaul since it was installed nearly a century ago, according to interim City Manager Gary Johnson.
Members of Meadville City Council at their most recent meeting unanimously approved conversion of East Street from Fairmont Avenue to the end of East Street. The one-block stretch is approximately 315 feet long and is located one block west of Huidekoper Park.
City records indicate that the brick portion of the street was last paved in 1926, Johnson told City Council earlier this month.
“It might not have been touched since then,” he said.
Former City Manager Andy Walker said it’s likely spot repairs have been made in the intervening years but that such work is not included in city records.
The effects of decades of wear are evident. In a letter notifying residents of the conversion, Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula wrote, “Because of the condition of the road base beneath the brick, the City proposes to remove all bricks, repair the base as necessary and pave with new asphalt.”
Photos displayed to council documented numerous problem areas on the street, including severely deteriorated curbs and gutters, all four catch basins in need of repair, areas of settlement and elongated spaces between individual bricks that allowed snow and ice pack to accumulate and that combined with the street’s steep slope to make for a potentially dangerous conditions, according to Walker’s presentation to council.
Repairs to the street will include all new curbs, removal of all bricks and installation of an asphalt base and surface. The work will be part of the city’s annual paving program. Since the competitive bidding process to select a contractor has not yet taken place, a more specific project timeline and cost are not available, according to Zieziula.
Funding for the work will come from the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant award, a source of federal funds designed to benefit residents of low to moderate income areas.
Since passage of the Brick Street Conversion Policy in 2018, replacing or paving over brick with asphalt has required the approval of council.
In the past, such as when a 1,900-foot section of Highland Avenue was converted to asphalt in 2019, brick-to-asphalt projects have sometimes drawn criticism of residents who value the aesthetic qualities of brick streets.
No such reservations were heard concerning the conversion of the remaining brick portion of East Street.
Zieziula’s announcement of the impending conversion was sent to all residents on the street, according to Walker. No comments on the plan were received by the city.
Councilman Sean Donahue said he had gone to view the street in person before voting on the conversion and was optimistic that the benefits of rehabilitating the street would extend beyond just a smoother ride.
“It’s in really bad shape,” he said of the southernmost section of East Street, “and a lot of the houses are deteriorating. I think that people, after we fix this, they might be more likely to invest money in those houses, so I think this is a real good thing to do.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.