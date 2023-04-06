EAST MEAD TOWNSHIP — East Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on April 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the municipal building, 23900 State Route 27.
Electronics such as computers, monitors, keyboards, printers and televisions will not be accepted. Other items not accepted are roofing materials, shingles, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, anything flammable, chemicals, industrial or contractor waste, propane tanks, tires, weekly household garbage, batteries and light bulbs. Freon must be removed from appliances.
Bicycles, toys, swings, tools, mowers, aluminum, copper, steel items and empty paint cans with lids removed will be accepted.
Residents should be able to unload their own vehicles as directed. There will be limited assistance with heavy items.
• More information: Call (814) 724-5018 or email coston3@zoominternet.net.
