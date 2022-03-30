EAST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The annual cleanup day will take place April 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the township building, 23900 Route 27.
Participants should be present to assist in the unloading of their vehicle. Acceptable items include non-burnable items, appliances with no freon, metal and steel items, furniture, lawnmowers, bicycles and tricycles, and furniture.
Non-acceptable items will include tires, construction debris, shingles, hazardous materials and chemicals, televisions, propane tanks, paints and paint cans, household garbage, recyclable materials and fluorescent bulbs.
Electronic devices such as computers, monitors, printers, mouses, and keyboards will not be accepted and should be taken to Lincoln Recycling, 986 N. French St., for fee-based disposal.