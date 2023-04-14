HYDETOWN — The completion of a segment of the East Branch Trail will be celebrated April 22 at 2 p.m. at Hydetown Fire Hall, 12666 Main St.
The event will include remarks by representatives of Clear Lake Authority and other trail partners and supporters followed by a ribbon cutting and official inaugural bike ride.
The newly completed portion of trail is about a half-mile from the fire hall. It is 2.4 miles of crushed limestone surface. It is currently the southernmost portion of the East Branch Trail, which is part of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail and the Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition, a group of organizations and stakeholders advocating for trails across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and West Virginia.
Clear Lake Authority owns and manages the East Branch Trail and is the host of the event. It originally was established as a municipal authority to maintain Clear Lake in Spartansburg. It acquired the rail corridor to establish the East Branch Trail.
This particular portion of the East Branch Trail traverses some of the Crawford County Forest and its wetlands, a unique environment with diverse flora and fauna.
The event will be held in conjunction with Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s Celebrate Trails Day, with events taking place across the country that recognize the importance of trails and the conservancy’s mission to build a nation connected by trails.
Hydetown Borough is part of the Oil Region National Heritage Area, in addition to Oil Creek Township and Titusville in Crawford County plus all of Venango County.
Clear Lake Authority is grateful for the support and cooperation of Hydetown Borough Council and the Oil Region Alliance, managers of the Oil Region National Heritage Area.
