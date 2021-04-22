The message from local environmentalists is as clear as the Crawford County air: Don’t let a few Earth Day snow flurries chill your celebration of conservation.
“I like to tell people to get outdoors,” said Wendy Kedzierski, project director for Creek Connections, a hands-on and feet-in educational partnership between Allegheny College and grade schools in northwestern Pennsylvania. “It doesn’t have to be something that takes a lot of planning. … Just go outside and take a deep breath. I think that would be the best way.”
And as long as you’re outside, one easy way to help improve the environment immediately around would be to spend some time picking up trash.
“There’s no end to the litter out there," joked Brenda Costa, executive director of the French Creek Valley Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust dedicated to conserving natural resources in the creek’s watershed. “Even if the weather prevents you from doing something like planting a tree this year, find a book about conservation, climate change or native species and learn more about what you can do if Mother Nature prevents you from doing a tree planting right now.”
Costa knows first-hand how springtime cold snaps can impact environmental efforts: The conservancy’s plan for Earth Day on Wednesday was to plant more than 200 trees in the riparian buffer along French Creek near Venango. Due to snow, the planting was postponed until next week, when members of Allegheny College’s Students for Environmental Action will join in the effort.
For those looking to scratch their environmental itch over the weekend, there is still time to register to participate in a pop-up cleanup event the conservancy is holding at two of its properties Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. One group will be picking up trash along Terrace Street Extension at the Walker’s Landing property and another will be cleaning up both land and water areas at the Cussewago Riffle property near Dunham Road.
Those interested should email watershed@frenchcreekconservancy.org to sign up. Participation is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Costa said more than 30 people have already registered.
Earth Week is a big week for Creek Connections too: The organization’s annual Student Research Symposium is taking place online this year as a kind of virtual science fair, according to Kedzierski. Student projects, eco-career explorations and educational resources will remain available online for use by teachers and students through the rest of the year at sites.google.com/allegheny.edu/creek21symposium.
Citing the unsurpassed biodiversity of the French Creek watershed, the accessibility of varied natural resources and other factors, Kedzierski said residents of northwestern Pennsylvania are in a fortunate position when it comes to the environment.
“We really can just step out the door and be in environments that are relatively free of pollution,” she said. “We’re lucky to be somewhere that I can send kids out to pretty much any stream in Crawford County and they’re not going to get sick from being in and around the water.
“You can’t say that everywhere.”
