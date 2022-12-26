The cause of an early Saturday morning blaze that damaged a Walnut Street home is being investigated, but isn’t considered suspicious, according to Meadville’s fire chief.
Lynne Crick, the home’s owner, was asleep in an upstairs bedroom when she was awakened by a smoke detector around 1:30 a.m., Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department said.
When Crick went downstairs, she found smoke and flames in the kitchen area of the two-story home, Wiley said. Crick was able to exit the home safely, Wiley said.
The fire’s suspected origin has been traced to an electrical outlet in the kitchen, but a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal will assist in the investigation, Wiley said.
“It’s not suspicious,” Wiley said of the blaze. “There were two refrigerators plugged into an outlet and that’s where flames were spotted.”
There was fire damage to the kitchen and dining room area and flames were spreading to a second wall before it was put out, Wiley said.
Cold weather was a factor in fighting the fire as air temperature was -5 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of -25 degrees, Wiley said.
“Wind was a factor in whipping flames,” Wiley said. “We appreciate the efforts of the crew, our off-duty members and all those who came to help us.”
There were no injuries to any firefighters. The Crawford County Department of Public Safety provided its mobile command center to serve as a warming station for firefighters rotating in and out of fighting the fire.
Wiley said the home is considered salvageable and Crick is staying with friends.
Meadville Central Fire Department was assisted at the scene by West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Saegertown, Vernon Central volunteer fire departments, Meadville Area Ambulance Service, Meadville Police Department and Meadville Auxiliary Police.
Firefighters returned to quarters at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.