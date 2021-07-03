An early morning homicide that took place at a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street is under investigation by Meadville Police Department.
City police officers were dispatched to the residence at approximately 3:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a Meadville Police Department statement. The two-story building is divided into three units and is located between Chancery Lane and Liberty Street, about one block away from Diamond Park and the Crawford County Judicial Center.
The statement from police provided no details regarding the homicide victim.
Multiple police vehicles along with a member of the Crawford County Coroner’s Office were present outside the home early Saturday afternoon. Officials at the scene declined to answer questions regarding the incident, explaining that it was still under investigation.
The release from Meadville Police Department stated that additional updates would be provided as more details become available.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact Meadville Police Department at (814) 724-6100.