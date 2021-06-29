TITUSVILLE — An early morning fire in Titusville has claimed the life of an elderly woman.
The death of Mary Elizabeth Geiser has been ruled accidental asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell this morning.
Geiser, 83, was found in the doorway of a second floor bedroom at her home at 619 Superior St., Schell said.
Firefighters were called to the home at 5:09 a.m. after neighbors had spotted the fire.
Officers from Titusville Police Department were first on the scene and had alerted firefighters there was someone inside.
“She was found near the top of the stairs and had made an attempt to get out,” Chief Joe Lamey of Titusville Fire Department told the Tribune.
Lamey said there were working smoke detectors in the home.
The cause of the blaze has been ruled an accidental electrical fire following an investigation this morning by Lamey and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals Jason Sider and Jeff Cross.
The fire had its origin in an electrical receptacle in the home’s first floor living room, Lamey said.
Fire damage was limited to the living room area, but there was smoke damage throughout the two-story home, according to Lamey.
Titusville was assisted at the scene by Hydetown, Pleasantville and Cherry Tree volunteer fire departments and EmergyCare Ambulance Service.
No autopsy is planned on Geiser, according to Schell. Blood samples found Geiser had a 75 percent level of carbon monoxide in her bloodstream, Schell said.
Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home of Titusville will handle funeral arrangements for Geiser, Schell said.