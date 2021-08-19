TITUSVILLE — A three-story home was devastated by an early-morning fire Wednesday, the cause of which remains under investigation.
Titusville Fire Department received the call for the fire at 515 E. Main St. at 4:14 a.m. The children of the family living there awoke in the middle of the night to the smell of smoke. They alerted their parents, only to find the garage fully involved, according to according to fire Lt. Jimmy Brown.
Firefighters rushed to the scene, but the blaze had already spread and many parts of the building were burning by the time emergency responders arrived, he said.
Volunteer companies from Hydetown, Cherrytree, Pleasantville, Spartansburg, Rouseville, Cornplanter and Townville were all called in to assist.
However, Brown said the firefighters faced many difficulties in combating the blaze.
"It took several hours for it to be contained and under control due to the size of the house and how broke up and sectioned off it was," he said, explaining the home had many small rooms rather than larger ones.
Brown said the assistance of the volunteer departments was "very key" in enabling firefighters to take down the blaze before the structure collapsed. Nevertheless, firefighters were on scene for around six hours.
Brown said the damage to the home was extensive, and called the building "uninhabitable at this time." Smoke damage pervaded the structure, while most of the fire damage was in the backside of the building. Whether the building is a loss has yet to be decided.
The home was insured for the damages, Brown said.
It is believed the origin of the fire was in either the garage or kitchen, as those two sections are close to each other. An exact starting point for the fire has yet to be determined, however.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Of note for Titusville, this was the first fire the department responded to using the fire chief's new truck. The vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, had just arrived earlier this month after being purchased in the spring using grant funds.
