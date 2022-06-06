WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — An early morning one-vehicle crash east of Saegertown has claimed the life of an Erie County teenager.
The crash was discovered just off Route 86, north of German Road, in Woodcock Township shortly after 2 a.m., according to Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner.
Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department initially had been dispatched for a leaning utility pole along Route 86 when firemen then discovered a damaged vehicle in the woods off the west side of the road, Schell said. Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office were then called to the scene.
The driver, Madalynn Sue Bowersox, 19, of Waterford, apparently was driving north on Route 86 when she lost control on a curve near German Road, Schell said.
The vehicle went off the west side of the road and struck a utility pole and several trees, he said.
Bowersox, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma, Schell said. Schell ruled the death accidental.
No autopsy is scheduled, but Schell said toxicology testing will be performed
Toxicology testing is the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other substances.
Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. is handling funeral arrangements, Schell said.
