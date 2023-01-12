Early Connections, the early child care and education program of northwestern Pennsylvania, has been awarded a $250,000 state grant.
Awarded from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s Schools-to-Work Program, the grant is part of more than $2.5 million grants awarded to 11 registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs statewide.
The grants are to develop and expand career pathways for high school students within targeted industries and to eliminate barriers to employment.
Early Connections serves Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
The money will help Early Connections offer services and support to registered pre-apprentices. It will link pre-apprentices to employment and/or the Registered Early Childhood Apprenticeship Program to help individuals connect to employment, and further their credentials through post-secondary education.
