This Saturday will mark the return of something remarkable to the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) — the annual ReMARCable festival.
The MARC, located on Thurston Road, will throw open its doors to the public for free, allowing attendees to enjoy the facility's many features.
There will also be several activities unique to the festival, such as a slip and slide, bounce houses and a Crawford County celebrity dunk tank.
New this year is the Treasures of Crawford County scavenger hunt. Starting at 8 a.m., teams of four will be sent out to follow clues and complete tasks in order to score points. There's cash prizes for the teams with the most points, with the highest point-getters receiving $1,000. The second- and third-place teams will take home $500 and $250, respectively.
Susan Trucco, a board member of the Meadville Area Recreation Foundation (MARF), said the idea of the scavenger hunt came about due to the uncertainty of COVID-19. The MARC typically hosts concerts during the festival, but the organizers were unsure whether that would be possible with pandemic restrictions.
Fortunately, the ReMARCable festival will have the best of both worlds, as a musical act is lined up to perform while still allowing the scavenger hunt to take place.
Trucco said the scavenger hunt will involve a variety of tasks, ranging from taking photos to collecting certain items to even brain teasers that can be done while driving from location to location.
There are also chances to get bonus points. The overall scavenger hunt ends at 11:45 a.m., but those who get back before 11:30 get some extra points to their score.
Bonuses will also be given out to teams that dress in costumes or with a matching theme, as well as those who put "MARF" on their vehicle.
It is the hope of organizers that the scavenger hunt will act as a sort of appetizer for the remainder of the festival.
"It just leads in to a great event for the rest of a remarkable day," Trucco said. "Hope to see everyone there."
Anyone interested in taking part in the scavenger hunt can register by calling (814) 724-6006 before Saturday. It is $100 to register a team, with proceeds benefiting the MARC's endowment fund.
Of course, there will still be plenty of activities following the scavenger hunt. The MARC will open up for general admission at 11:30 a.m., with the outdoor pool opening its gates shortly after at noon. Basketball games will also start at noon.
For musical entertainment, band The Pulse will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. in a concert presented by O's Dairy Hut. The indoor pool will open at the same time.
There will be free roller skating from 2 to 4 p.m., and there will be games throughout the festival, such as cornhole, Connect 4 and giant Jenga blocks.
Aaron Rekich, executive director of the MARC, said excitement has been growing for the festival this year.
"The buzz is getting real at this point," he said. "People are calling constantly every day."
As it always has, the ReMARCable festival has served as a kind of "thank you" from the complex to the community. Rekich said the gratitude for the community's support was especially true for the past year with the pandemic.
Dick Astor, vice president of the board that oversees the MARC, agreed with the sentiments.
"It's about the community," he said. "We're saying thank you to the people for coming out all summer."
Astor and his family regularly serve food during the festival. This year, they have 400 hot dogs prepared to hand out for free, alongside cookies, potato chips and other snacks.
Seeing the expressions of kids as they get their free food is Astor's favorite part of the event. He said the event can be an emotional one for him, as it gives free entertainment to families who not otherwise have access to such amenities.
Duane Koller, MARC board president, said a major part of the festival is a celebration of the complex itself, one which isn't entirely common in cities like Meadville.
"There aren't too many towns Meadville-sized that have a complex like the rec complex, and I think to open the complex up for a summer event is such a unique thing," he said.
With how stressful the last year has been, Koller encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy the festival and take advantage of the chance to have some fun outside.
The 2021 ReMARCable festival will run until 7 p.m.
