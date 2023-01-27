One of Meadville’s restaurants is closing down at the end of the month after more than five years in operation.
E Street Eatery, at North Main and Randolph streets, is a casual dining restaurant known for its sandwiches, cheesecakes and milkshakes. It has been in Meadville since 2017 and previously was located in Edinboro.
A sign posted at the business reads: “Store closing January 31, 2023, 7 pm. Thank you Meadville for all your support.”
Owner Linda Ruth, who runs the business with her son, Grant, said there are several reasons for the closure.
“Part of it is health, part of it is help,” she said of not being able to get additional employees.
While E Street Eatery will close, Ruth said she plans to continue making cheesecakes for some other area restaurants.
“We’ve had many loyal customers and I’ll miss them and the nice people we’ve met,” she said. “It’s been a pleasure.”
