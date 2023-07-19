WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — DuBrook Inc. has completed an upgrade of its ready-mix concrete plant in West Mead Township.
DuBrook Inc., with headquarters in Clarion, acquired the former Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete Inc. in April 2022.
The previous ready-mix batch plant, at the site located between Liberty Street Extension and Route 322, was removed and replaced with the new facility.
According to the building and zoning permit issued by the township in October, a new 50-by-50-foot building also is to be constructed on the site.
West Mead Township Planning Commission is expected to review DuBrook’s land development plans at its meeting on July 27.
The Meadville location is Dubrook’s seventh concrete plant in Pennsylvania. It owns and operates other concrete plants in Bradford, Butler, Clarion, Dubois, Evans City and St. Marys. DuBrook has a fleet of more than 50 concrete trucks operating with the seven plants it owns.
Meadville Tribune calls to M and B Group of Clarion, DuBrook’s parent firm, weren’t returned.
According to its website, DuBrook offers concrete, limestone, gravel, sandstone, packaged cement and related products, along with a variety of specialty building supplies, products and equipment.
It also produces precast concrete septics, inlet boxes, retaining wall blocks and benches, according to the website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.