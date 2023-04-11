A combination of dry and windy conditions this afternoon will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across northwest Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland.
Minimum relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent accompanied by wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour.
Residents should use caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches.
If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire has the potential to spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.
