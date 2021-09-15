The drumbeat of anticipation surrounding the inaugural Meadville Diversity Expo, building in tempo for weeks, promises to erupt Saturday as the event takes over Diamond Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It ought to be exciting,” said the Rev. Cameron Bowman, president of the Meadville NAACP chapter. “People should expect to experience the beauty of a diverse Meadville and to be open and be ready to experience a different beauty of life.”
And if visitors feel as though they are momentarily walking to the beat of a different drummer — well, that’s by design. Among the numerous cultural experiences planned for the day is a drum-off competition featuring multiple drum kits and a variety of drummers that Bowman, a drummer himself, has organized.
Whether people can make it to the expo or not, Bowman said, they should be able to hear the head-to-head drum solo competition.
“Definitely,” he said, grinning as he explained where the drum kits would be set up on the Diamond Park gazebo.
But the improvisatory percussion battle won’t be the only activity making noise on a day filled with music, dancing, henna painting, craft activities, numerous vendors, food trucks and more.
“It’s all about the opportunity for our community to have a diverse experience of culture,” Bowman said. “I believe in growth and experiencing different things. This is a growing time for Meadville.”
The chance to sample unfamiliar genres of music, styles of life and types of food, Bowman added, will remind visitors to “appreciate each other for who we are.”
The occasion, according to Bowman, was the vision of Maria Rosado-Husband, who leads the NAACP’s Youth and College Committee. Rosado-Husband hopes to see the event grow and attract additional youth involvement over the next few years.
“The purpose is to bring people together and to educate the community about different cultures — to have some fun and enjoy being together,” she said. “We hope to celebrate our differences and uniqueness and to celebrate what we have in common.”
Fun will be much of the focus Saturday, but the expo also means business. Rosado-Husband said the event would include a job fair element.
Leading the way will be Holly Chatman, senior staffing recruiter for Miller Brother Staffing Solutions, a Meadville-based employment recruitment agency.
Chatman said the agency is currently working to fill more than 70 full-time job openings ranging from press operators or warehouse workers to plumbers, machinists and shift supervisors.
“Everything from general labor, entry-level positions to skilled labor or positions degree requirements,” Chatman said. “We probably have something for everyone.”
Most of the positions, she added, are entry-level positions starting at $10 per hour or more for which employers are willing to train applicants.
“They require time and commitment — a willingness to work,” Chatman said.
The demands of the available jobs may not be overwhelming, but she said it’s easy to understand the challenges confronting some people who have been out of the work force for an extended period during the pandemic.
Such people may face transportation issues or may no longer have child care options. Others may simply be nervous about applying or could face employability concerns as a result of prior arrests. Chatman said employers are generally willing to accommodate those facing pandemic-related challenges and the agency is equipped to help those facing issues of a legal nature.
“If someone applies on Saturday,” she added, “we can probably have them working by Tuesday.”
The expo’s goal of connecting people — whether it be employees and employers or residents of varying backgrounds — is one that should work well in Meadville, according to Rosado-Husband.
“When this community needs to come together, we do — we have no problem putting our differences aside. So why not explore those differences and learn about each other,” she said Tuesday as she looked around Diamond Park and reflected on months of preparation that have set the stage for the expo. “I’m so giddy, I just want it to happen right now.”
