EDINBORO — Big brass sounds and pulsating percussion beats soon will return to the area.
Lake Erie Fanfare performs next Monday at 7 p.m. at PennWest Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium for its 40th anniversary.
Busloads filled with many of the nation’s best student musicians and trucks full of instruments, props and equipment will soon descend upon northwestern Pennsylvania where six top drum and bugle corps with Drum Corps International (DCI) will meet to compete.
It’s been a couple years since groups have performed in the region. The 2022 show was canceled because of severe weather in the area and shows did not take place in 2021 and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the top drum corps in the world, including 10-time DCI World champion Cadets, will be there. Also scheduled to perform are Genesis from Austin, Texas; Jersey Surf from Camden County, New Jersey; Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, California; the Seattle Cascades and Spirit of Atlanta.
Groups will begin arriving in Erie and its surrounding areas this weekend and will take up residence in various schools across northwestern Pennsylvania as they squeeze in their last day of practice before the show. Locally, Jersey Surf is scheduled to be housed at Saegertown.
The 165-member corps will sleep on the gym floors and eat their meals from modified “meal trucks” that are really converted buses and trucks with mobile kitchens set up on board.
DCI is known as “marching’s major leagues.” Consisting of brass, percussion and color guard, these specialized marching groups are not your average marching bands seen at Friday night high school football games. These elite corps are different in that they do not typically include woodwinds, are not affiliated with schools, and are highly specialized. DCI corps grew out of the traditional drum and bugle corps associated with military, police and scouting groups evolving into highly artistic specialized marching groups.
Lake Erie Fanfare was founded in 1983 as an all-volunteer organization to promote the drum corps activity both fielding corps and putting on DCI shows in Erie.
Tickets for the show are $30.
• More information: Visit lakeerieregiment.org.
